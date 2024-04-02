Forth Valley CAMRA's 13th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival in pictures

The annual event, which took place on Friday and Saturday, saw hundreds of people pass through the doors of the town’s Dobbie Hall over the two days to make the festival a huge success.

The festival was once again organised by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and was this year sponsored by Linlithgow-based Strangers Brewing.

Visitors could enjoy a selection of between 50 and 60 real ales and 14 different ciders. A number of local breweries were represented in the selection, as well as some from elsewhere around Scotland.

This year’s chosen charity to support with fundraising during the festival was Strathcarron Hospice.

A spokesperson for Forth Valley CAMRA said: “Thanks to everyone who attended the Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival. You drank us dry with only three small buckets of beer left and no cider. Hope you all enjoyed your time as much as the volunteers did serving you. Thanks must also go to our sponsors Strangers Brewing, Loch Lomond Brewery, Scot Beers and Taylor Made Kilts."

1 . 13th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival A team of CAMRA members and volunteers were behind the organising of the annual event. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . 13th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival The event proved to be a huge success this year. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . 13th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival This year's event took place on Friday and Saturday, drawing in the crowds. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales