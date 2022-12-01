There are plenty of spots on the trail to stop and admire a view like no other in the world.

The Forth Bridges Trail, a five-mile circular route, brings together 16 points of interest – offering historical facts, local tales and folklore, as well as panoramic views of the three crossings and the Firth of Forth.

In South Queensferry, stops include Hawes, opposite the Hawes Inn featured in Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Kidnapped and The Binks – a natural rock jetty used by Queen Margaret in the 11th century to cross the Firth of Forth and where the name Queensferry originates.

In North Queenserry, stops include Battery Road to remember The Briggers, the men and boys who constructed the Forth Bridge and The Forth Road Bridge’s iconic towers with views over Port Edgar to the west and the Forth Bridge to the east.

Developed by the Forth Bridges Tourism Group, the trail has been designed to encourage visitors to explore the area further, on both sides of the Forth, and support year-round tourism businesses, including boat trips, outdoor activities, visitor attractions, cafes and restaurants, independent retailers and accommodation providers.

The trail is accessible by foot, bike and public transport, including Dalmeny and North Queensferry train stations. Signs marking points of interest have been designed to reflect the red steelwork of the original Forth Bridge, awarded UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2015.

The panels feature illustrated maps, images and stories on the history of the Bridges, the Firth of Forth, and North and South Queensferry, in collaboration with local history and heritage groups. Each panel has a QR code linking to further information on the Forth Bridges website.

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee officially launched the trail at Port Edgar Marina on Tuesday, with local tourism businesses.

He said: “It’s great to be able to launch the trail and celebrate Scotland’s iconic bridges, whilst supporting economic recovery.

“The trail supports active and sustainable travel, whilst encouraging visitors to explore the local communities, learning not only about the history of the Forth Bridges but also that of the communities they walk through as part of their journey.”

Ken Gourlay, Forth Bridges Tourism Group chairman, said: “Our communities have welcomed visitors for hundreds of years, be they pilgrims, ferry passengers or those enjoying the coast and our magnificent bridges, and the new trail showcases this long and rich history.

“With the area being so easily accessible by public transport, we hope that The Forth Bridges Trail will encourage visitors to come and explore both sides of the Forth cycling or on foot, enjoying the outdoor activities and excellent hospitality that is on offer and, of course, taking in the wonderful views.

“Our thanks go to the local history and heritage groups who have worked with us to identify the stories and images featured on the panels.”

