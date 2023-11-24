The Forth Bridge is starring in a new campaign by Historic Environment Scotland, showcasing the country’s rich historic environment.

A designated world heritage site, it is featured in a new video which highlights the broad-spectrum heritage covers – from high streets and industrial landmarks to visitor attractions and cultural venues.

The bridge is one of seven unique heritage sites in the video, highlighting the diversity we see all around us, from the physical environments to our cultural heritage.

HES is also offering free admission to its winter ticketed sites on the first Sunday of the month between now and March, including Linlithgow Palace and Blackness Castle, with pre-booking online.

Forth Bridge materialises in stages at the start of the new Historic Environment Scotland video campaign, which was launched this week. (Pics: Bill Walsh and Paul Maguire)

Alex Paterson, HES chief executive, said: “Scotland would be a very different place without the language, culture, buildings and artefacts that have helped shape it. Our campaign shows that heritage is everywhere; it's a living part of our world, that we come into contact with every day, and brings with it a number of benefits.

“Some 86 per cent of people report a well-being benefit from engaging with heritage and the historic environment has a clear part in making a responsible contribution to the Scottish economy. Playing a vital role as we build a well-being economy, we need to recognise that our heritage matters.

“The campaign helps us stop and appreciate the heritage that surrounds us – fom the bridges we travel across to the culture that has helped shape our communities.”