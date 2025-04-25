Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The building of Scotland’s iconic Forth Bridge has been brought back to life thanks to the creative talents of an award-winning film-maker.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walid Salhab, a media practice lecturer at Queen Margaret University, has used a blend of photography, time-lapse filming, AI and visual story-telling to create an action-packed short film clip depicting the bridge’s construction in the 1880s.

The Forth Bridge was the first major structure in Britain to be made of steel and resulted in a continuous East Coast railway route from London to Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walid’s one-minute short film shows hundreds of workers beavering away on the construction of the magnificent structure. With the help of AI, he has showcased an important period in Scotland’s history, while celebrating the innovation of its engineers and construction workers.

Reaction to the film shows bridge holds a special place in people’s hearts.

Walid is well-known for his unique style of stop-motion/time-lapse filmmaking. In recent years, he has gained international recognition for his stunning portrayals of Scotland’s iconic buildings and dramatic landscapes.

He also had sole access to the full five-month build phase of the Kelpies in Falkirk. His dynamic stop-motion/time-lapse film of the equine monuments was used to launch the Kelpies in Scotland and New York in 2014.

Walid said: “I have always been fascinated by the enormity and beauty of the Forth Bridge. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it has such an interesting history, and its application of science to architecture went on to profoundly influence mankind in ways beyond bridge-building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been doing time-lapses of the bridges in South Queensferry for a few years and come across some amazing old photos of the Forth Rail Bridge being built. That got me thinking – could I create footage of the construction process using AI?

“I started taking photos of the angles I wanted and then used four different software programmes to put it all together, mixing in time-lapses I’ve shot over the years.”

Walid has been really moved by the reaction.

He said: “The response has been incredible and, for some people, seeing the construction activity come to life has been quite emotional.

“I didn’t realise just how much the rail bridge resonates with people until I started hearing from the grandchildren of those who helped build it – reaching out to thank me for bringing its story to life. The bridge obviously holds a very special place in people’s hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walid’s latest work with the Forth Bridge is just part of his bigger filming ambition.

He added: “AI is unlocking new dimensions of creativity for me, enabling fresh and imaginative ways to showcase Scotland’s iconic monuments, architecture, and beauty spots.

“My goal is to see if I can use AI to create a feature length film. I’m experimenting to find out if one person, without the expense of actors and camera operators, can create an entire movie.

“If one person can make a feature length film with the help of AI, it will be easier for more talented young film-makers to break into the feature film industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film can be viewed on Walid’s social media pages – Facebook (Salhabfilms) and TikTok (cedar9982) – or visit https://vimeo.com/1076358748/fa6122eb3f.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​