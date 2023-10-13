Hundreds of people from across the country took part in one of Scotland’s most iconic fundraising events on Sunday – the Forth Bridge Abseil.

The fundraising daredevils took part in the ultimate abseiling experience, while raising much needed funds for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and other partner charities.

Participants took part in groups throughout the day, abseiling 165 feet from the bridge onto the sandy beach below, on what was the 20th anniversary of the iconic event.

The event is run by CHSS, in partnership with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty. It was the first time since 2019 that it had been open to the public due to pandemic restrictions.

We know Spiderman has a head for heights and he's proving it here!

This year, it raised over £100,000 for CHSS, a fantastic amount that further enables the charity to support the one in five people across Scotland living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

Jayne Forbes, CHSS assistant director, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome people back to the iconic Forth Bridge Abseil to raise money for so many charities.

“We’ve seen people of all ages, groups of friends, families and colleagues get together to do something amazing. We’re so grateful to all those fundraising for CHSS who are supporting us to ensure there is no life half lived in Scotland. They are true fundraising heroes.”

Alan Ross, Network Rail director of engineering and asset management, said: “We are delighted to welcome back CHSS and all of the other charity partners taking part in this exciting fundraising event.

Every participant in the abseil was described as a fundraising hero.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support essential fundraising efforts by opening up this iconic bridge to those participants wanting a thrilling experience.”

Colin Hardie, Balfour Beatty construction superintendent, added: "We were delighted to join with CHSS and Network Rail on Sunday, to open the doors once again to the iconic Forth Bridge.