Former town centre bank could soon become 13-bedroom HMO if fortune favours plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals have been drawn up to transform a former bank into two “houses of multiple occupancy” which will include 13 bedrooms.

Caledonian Falkirk Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 18 to change the use of the Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth from an office into two separate HMOs.

The proposal, to be dealt with by planning officers under delegated powers, shows a total of 13 bedrooms, four bathrooms and seven toilets on the first floor of the premises.