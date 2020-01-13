Former Slammanan resident celebrates 100th birthday

There were balloons, party hats and cake at Wallside Grange Nursing Home on Thursday as one resident celebrated their 100th birthday.

Ann Whyte marked the milestone occasion with family, staff and other residents at the Tamfourhill home.

Ann Whyte marks her 100th birthday with son Alexander, daughter Janet and granddaughter Lisa. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Among her cards was one from Her Majesty the Queen, and Provost William Buchanan attended to wish her many happy returns on behalf of Falkirk Council.

Ann was born in Linlithgow on January 9, 1920 and was the youngest of three children.

Sadly her mother died when Ann was a child so she grew up not knowing her.

Her father, who was a ploughman at that time, took over a farm in Slammanan and moved his young family there.

Ann said it was hard work helping with the farm chores, but she thoroughly enjoyed the farm life.

And it was her farming background that was the inspiration for her celebration cake last week.

Ann was happily married to her husband Charlie for 68 years, but he sadly passed away in 2007 at the age of 91.

The couple had three children – Janet Fleming (80), Alex Whyte (69) and Mary, who passed away in 1962.

Both Janet and Alex were at the party on Thursday to celebrate their mum’s birthday, alongside granddaughter Lisa.

Ann also has a grandson, Graeme, and three great grandchildren – Lucy, Heidi and Jaimee.

Having been brought up on the family farm in Slammanan, Ann continued to live in the village after she was married and stayed there until four years ago.

For the past four years Ann has been a resident in Wallside Grange Care Home where she has been very happy and very well looked after.

Ann said for her the secret to a long and happy life was “the good fresh air when on the farm”.