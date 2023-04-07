Girlguiding’s International Commissioner, Emma Guthrie, 32, will be hitting the streets of London with thousands of others on April 23.

Running for Girlguiding, a charity Emma has been involved with for 25 years, she hopes to inspire girls to know they can do anything, whilst her fundraising efforts will help more girls to access the opportunities Girlguiding provides.

Now living in Edinburgh, Emma is one of ten volunteers running on behalf of Girlguiding this year. Emma, who is the daughter of former Falkirk Herald editor George Guthrie, has been training tirelessly, fitting in training sessions around her busy volunteering schedule and full-time job.

Girlguiding International Commissioner Emma Guthrie is training for the London Marathon on April 23

At just over £600, Emma is more than a quarter of the way to achieving her fundraising target of £2000. She has plans for a marathon-themed quiz and will be hosting fun marathon activities for her Rangers unit.

Emma said: “I am really excited and proud to run the London Marathon for Girlguiding. Girlguiding has given me a space to challenge myself, learn and grow in a place where I feel supported and empowered. It has given me so much and I'm delighted to be able to give something back.”

She joined Girlguiding as a Brownie and has volunteered for the organisation since 2007. Starting her guiding volunteering journey as a young leader, Emma soon went onto become a Ranger unit leader in Edinburgh and most recently, she held one of the most senior volunteering roles as Assistant Chief Guide before moving onto her current role as International Commissioner.

Emma added: “Over my 25 years in guiding I have visited new places, made new friends, pushed myself out of my comfort zone, and learnt new things about myself and the world. It’s because of guiding that I can take on challenges and push myself to achieve things I never thought possible.

“Now my role as Assistant Chief Guide has come to an end, there was no better final challenge to finish my term than running the London marathon for the charity I hold close to my heart.”