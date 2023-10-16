Former provost's name will live on in village's new housing development

A former provost will have his memory honoured with a housing development named after him in the village where he lived.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 19 new homes have been built in Plean for social housing at the village’s Orchid Park development and they will now be located on Tommy Brookes Way, as a tribute to the former Stirling Provost.

Mr Brookes died in August 2020 at the age of 80 after serving the former Sauchenford Ward in Plean for many decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Gerry McGarvey, convener of Stirling Council community wellbeing and housing committee, said: “The local community requested the street be named after Tommy and it is entirely fitting.

The housing street the housing development is location on is now named after Tommy Brookes (Picture: Submitted)

“Tommy was a real champion for Plean, passionate about the area in which he lived and worked, and we’re delighted his name lives on. The homes at Tommy Brookes

Way underline Stirling Council’s commitment to investment in social housing and I believe this would have made Tommy proud."

Mr Brookes’ family said: “To see dad honoured in this way means so much to the family because we know how much it would have meant to him. To know his name will live on in the village means so much and we thank all who helped make it happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Robert McWilliam, chairman of Plean’s Voice Community Trust, added: “I first met Tommy in the 2000s when I was invited to join Plean Community Trust and he was

Chair. I got to know him over the years and came to regard him as a friend. There was plenty that he and I disagreed about, but we agreed about a lot more.”

Mrs Catherine Ann Robertson, trustee of Plean’s Voice Community Trust, added: “I knew Tommy most of my life and he was a very kind and thoughtful person, a true Plean man through and through. He loved the village as he loved his family. It is a fitting honour that a village street should be named after him.”

John McDade, managing director of Ogilvie Homes, said: “We are proud to have worked with Stirling Council to deliver these new homes, which will serve the