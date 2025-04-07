Former midwife Mary McCabe celebrates 103rd birthday in Falkirk care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former midwife who helped deliver hundreds of Falkirk’s Bairns celebrated her 103rd birthday at the weekend.

Mary McCabe was the centre of attention at Thorntree Mews Care Home on Friday when family, friends and staff helped her celebrate her very special day.

A sister midwife for decades at the former Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary, she helped many mothers at the birth of their children.

On her own big day, she was joined by daughter Esther McLaughlin, who lives in London and had travelled north for the occasion. Sadly, her other daughter, Claire Sheppard, was unable to attend but was back home in South Wales no doubt toasting her mum’s special birthday.

Mary McCabe celebrates her 103rd birthday in style. Pic: Michael Gillen

The pair had previously organised mum’s 100th birthday celebrations in Camelon Social Club attended by many of Mary's former colleagues, and last year they were helped by staff at the home in Falkirk’s Arnothill to put on a party.

Born on April 4, 1922, Mary was the fifth of Esther and William McLaughlin’s eight children, all of whom had red hair and were known in the village as the “red headed McLaughlins”.

She grew up in Plean with siblings Donald, Willie, George, Nellie, Jane, Katy and Esther, attending Bannockburn St Mary’s School before going to St Modan’s High School in Stirling.

Leaving school at 16, her first job was at Bannockburn Co-op as a cashier, but as was usual at the time she had to sit a stiff entrance exam before getting the position.

Mary McCabe is joined by family, friends and staff to celebrate her 103rd birthday on April 4. Pic: Michael Gillen

But nursing was always her chosen profession and after spending time volunteering at Bannockburn Fever Hospital, she was eventually accepted to begin her training as a registered fever nurse at the former Falkirk Burgh Hospital in 1939.

Three years later she was accepted to begin her general nursing training at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Mary had really wanted to go to Glasgow to train but, as was the case in those days, her family didn’t want a young girl in the big city on her own. Instead, she went to Paisley where her granny’s sister lived and relatives could keep an eye out for her.

But three years later she got her wish and went to Glasgow’s Maternity Hospital, better known as Rottenrow, to do her midwifery training.

She spent one year as a midwife and then another as a district nurse.

In 1949 she returned to Falkirk Burgh Hospital when she secured a sister’s post.

Around this time she met John McCabe or Johnny as he was better known, whose family were involved with running a bookmakers business at Falkirk Greyhound Stadium.

Two years later in January 1951 the couple married in Bannockburn St Mary’s.

Shortly after the couple and their two daughter’s moved into their Bantaskine home in 1957 and the following year Mary obtained a part-time post in Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary’s maternity wards, mainly working weekends.

She was later promoted to sister and continued at the hospital until her retirement in December 1981.

Daughter Esther said: “Mum delivered hundreds of Falkirk Bairns over the years. She has been there at some very special moments for families from all over the district.

"As youngsters we could never go up the street without mum stopping to look in prams and talk to mums about how their babies were coming on.”

Sadly Johnny died in 2003 but with the support of her daughters, Mary continued to live at home before finally moving to Thorntree Mews.

Esther added: “She absolutely loves it and has settled in so well – she’s taken to it like a duck to water.

"I think what keeps her going is her stubbornness and nosiness. She loves to know all that is going on in the home and the staff are wonderful with her.”

Mary has four granddaughters – Kirsty, Fiona, Lindsay and Vicky – and nine great-grandchildren. She has one remaining brother, George, who lives in a care home in Twickenham.

Mary had been particularly close to her brother Willie, who had been one of the first soldiers to land on Juno Beach as part of the D-Day Landings, receiving the French Légion d'honneur in 2016.

Her party was also attended by many of her nieces and nephews who came from Alva, Stirling and Tillicoultry, as well as former neighbours in Bantaskine.

Mary has always told everyone that her secret to a long life is “a clear conscience.”

And she told everyone at the party they would be welcome back to celebrate her 104th birthday next April.