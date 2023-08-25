Former Laurieston clothing business offices switching from stitching to create five-room flat
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to convert village former clothing business offices into a flat.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST
Andrew Wood is looking for permission to change the use of the premises at 80 Mary Street, Laurieston, from an office to a residential flat.
The application, which was lodged on Friday, August 18 and validated on Tuesday, August 22, will be dealt with planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Formerly home to the offices for Alternates Clothing Manufacturers, the premises has five rooms.