Mike Delaney based his novel, Mabel Murphy, around the former practice of placing unmarried mums in institutions where they often remained for the rest of their lives.

The novel has been published weeks before his autobiography is due to hit the shelves marking the latest achievement in his varied career.

Mike, 62, originally trained as a nurse at the RSNH in the late 1970s, eventually moving to take up a position at a large hospital in Surrey in 1982. However, the stress of his work led to problems as he candidly admits.

Author Mike Delaney, originally from Falkirk

He said: “Although my career was successful I was developing an addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs which would eventually bring me to my knees in 1996 at which time I spent five months in a rehab clinic and sorted my head out. Since then I have remained sober.

"I trained as a therapist and have been clinical director and CEO of several mental health and addiction services. In 2008 I set up my own company and developed a successful private practice in London’s Harley Street, as well as doing consultancy work for a number of renowned providers.”

When his mother died in 2017 he felt the urge to return home and did so the following year, beginning a new practice based from his Falkirk home and then in Shotts when he moved there.

But a trip to Barbados to celebrate his 60th birthday in early 2020 was to have far-reaching implications.

The cover of the novel Mabel Murphy by Mike Delaney

Mike added: “I caught Covid-19 in the first wave and was quarantined in an army base for 30 days when I finally tested negative. I was quite ill and nobody was clear about treatment at that time so I was quite unwell. However other members of my cohort in quarantine died, so I knew how lucky I was. As all airports were closed, my two-week holiday lasted three months before I could get home. I am still suffering the effects with episodes of long Covid, but I battle on.

“On returning, the UK was in full lockdown so, for the first time in my life I could not work and, whilst sitting at my computer one morning, I thought about my experiences over a very interesting and colourful life and began to formulate some chapters for my biography. I sent to five publishers and received four offers so I kept going and completed my first draft.

"I was then awaiting edits which takes time, so I wondered if I had a novel in me and started to create a story, which I had seen many times in the old hospital system, where women who had babies were locked up for being ‘moral defectives’. I thought about some of those women whom I got to know well and created Mabel Murphy, whom I was able to bring to life with a back story which, although fictional, was historically accurate.”

He was surprised to be offered another contract and Mabel Murphy was published last month with Behind the Smile due out on January 26.