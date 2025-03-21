Former Larbert High School pupil nominated for national LGBT award

A trans man has been recognised for his dedication to helping others in the LGBTQ+ community through therapeutic crafts and creating a safe environment for them to prosper and grow.

Sam Henderson, who left Larbert High School in 2018, has been nominated in the Outstanding Contribution to Communities category of this year’s British LGBT Awards, which celebrate and champion the diverse achievements and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community.

It was Sam’s work with the Stirling-based group Radical Weavers, and his own project Nip and Tuck, which saw him earn the prestigious nomination.

“I only found out about the nomination when I got the e-mail from the competition people,” said Sam. “I was so shocked.”

Sam Henderson has been nominated for a British LGBT Award (Picture: Submitted)

The awards are now open for members of the public to vote for their winners and the final will take place in London in June.

British LGBT Awards organisers stated: “Sam is a passionate advocate for trans and neurodiverse young people, leading transformative work at Radical Weavers, a charity in Stirling, Scotland.

"As a trans man who has navigated the challenges of identity and belonging, he is dedicated to creating safe, empowering spaces for LGBTQ+ youth. He launched Nip & Tuck, a project that teaches trans young people how to alter and create clothes that fit and affirm them—helping them reclaim agency over their self-expression.

"Through Radical Weavers’ creative weaving studio, he fosters community, confidence, and resilience in those facing isolation.”

Sam said: “Radical Weavers was set up in 2019 by Mairi Breslin and I got involved in 2020. Weaving is very therapeutic and can help people cope with trauma in their lives.

"In 2022 we got funding from the Lottery for a project we called Nip and Tuck which allowed us to invite trans people to learn how to learn basic sewing and alteration skills to help their clothes to fit.

"We were able to build a little community through this and it was really successful and a major achievement for which we now have funding for the next three years.”

“The transformation we see in these young people is massive – they first come in and are very shy and then a few weeks later they are so confident.”

People can visit the website to cast a vote for Sam.

