Former Larbert care home site to house residential care units

A former care home will be transformed into separate residential units to provide supported living accommodation.

By James Trimble
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST

Safe As Houses lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 3, which was validated on April 24, to alter the existing care home at Torwood Hall, Carronvale Road, Larbert and construct 13 residential care units.

A decision will be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The former care home, built in the 1850s, was sold last year for £600,000 to be transformed into apartments offering supported living accommodation.

The former Torwood Hall care homeThe former Torwood Hall care home
The former Torwood Hall care home
