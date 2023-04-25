Safe As Houses lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 3, which was validated on April 24, to alter the existing care home at Torwood Hall, Carronvale Road, Larbert and construct 13 residential care units.

A decision will be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The former care home, built in the 1850s, was sold last year for £600,000 to be transformed into apartments offering supported living accommodation.