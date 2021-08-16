Former hair salon to become new Denny Community Hub

The application by Elizabeth Locke is seeking permission from local authority planners to convert the former Ivy Lounge salon, at 19 Glasgow Road, Denny, into a community hub.

While the Ivy Lounge closed down due to family circumstances in May, the premises housing it has had a number of applications attached to it over the last 10 years, including one – which was withdrawn – to change it into a food and drink retailer.

Plans have been lodged to create a community hub facility in the building which formerly housed the former Ivy Lounge hair salon

Back in 2015 plans were lodged to create a coffee shop which would offer a selection of cakes and pastries and a small selection of heated food, including paninis.

The building was originally constructed as a stationmaster’s house and was at one time owned by Falkirk Council.

It was declared surplus to requirements by the council in 2009.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.