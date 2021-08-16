Former hair salon to become new Denny Community Hub
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a former hairdressers to create a new community hub facility.
The application by Elizabeth Locke is seeking permission from local authority planners to convert the former Ivy Lounge salon, at 19 Glasgow Road, Denny, into a community hub.
While the Ivy Lounge closed down due to family circumstances in May, the premises housing it has had a number of applications attached to it over the last 10 years, including one – which was withdrawn – to change it into a food and drink retailer.
Back in 2015 plans were lodged to create a coffee shop which would offer a selection of cakes and pastries and a small selection of heated food, including paninis.
The building was originally constructed as a stationmaster’s house and was at one time owned by Falkirk Council.
It was declared surplus to requirements by the council in 2009.