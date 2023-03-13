Former footballer relives his glory days during Falkirk care home excursion

Robin Stenhouse, who has been living at the Ronades Road home since last year, was a star striker for Heart of Midlothian FC in the early 1960s, scoring many memorable goals for the club.

Robin was able to relive one of his goals during a visit to the Scottish Football Museum in Glasgow after care home staff came across an old photograph of Robin

scoring a header for his much loved Hearts in his hey day.

Former Hearts striker Robin Stenhouse visited the Hampden museum with Newcarron Court care Home residents

Over six foot tall, Robin was a real handful for defences at the time and, at the age of 19, he joined an elite group of Hearts players when he scored on his debut and

then again in his following two matches.

The most famous of these goals was against the Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise in the Fairs Cup.

Robin said "I was a Hearts fan as a boy, and still have a season ticket for Tynecastle so to be signed by the club and to be able to make a little mark in their history is a great thrill.

"I got four goals in five games for Hearts, including one in the Fairs Cup. Then I was dropped and never played for the first team again. I might have done more if there was the sort of coaching they get now. However I've no regrets and I saw it as the chance to see a new country and get a bit more experience."

Robin's career at Hearts was short lived as they had an abundance of top drawer strikers at the club in that period of time. He got to experience professional football in

Canada when he joined Hamilton Steelers before returning to the UK to turn out for Third Lanark, Crewe and Penicuik Juniors.

When Robin's footballing career ended he worked for an office supplies company before retiring.