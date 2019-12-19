Former Falkirk woman, 83, with dementia releases charity single after video goes viral

A former Falkirk woman with dementia has recorded a charity single with her carer in a bid to have a Hogmanay No.1.

Margaret Mackie (83), struggles to remember one day to the next with her condition but managed to hit the notes perfectly when recording a version of Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Margaret and Jamie in the recording studio. They are aiming for a Hogmanay No.1 with a duet of My Way.

The Linlithgow pensioner became a viral sensation when a video showed her singing the hit in duet with Jamie Lee Morley at the Northcare Suites Care Home Christmas party earlier this month.

Following its success, Jamie decided to book a recording date with Ingleston-based Sound Sound, who have already produced the mastered track which will be available to download on all major online platforms including Itunes, Amazon and Spotify. The single will be officially released next week.

Margaret, who was brought up in Camelon, went to Falkirk High School and was married and worked in Falkirk for many years, has been at the Edinburgh care home since October, and delighted staff, residents and family members at her Christmas do on December 4 when she sang the duet with Jamie.

Jamie said he bonded with Margaret over their shared love for music when he noticed her singing along to Elvis on TV in the lounge, not long after she moved to the home and the pair have been singing together “every day” since.

He said: "That woman just absolutely melts my heart and I'm bursting with pride. This has all come about from her being such an amazing character.

"She has always wanted to do that in a recording studio so it's a dream come true for Margaret.”

Jamie said that 100 per cent of profits from the track will be split between the Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia UK.

"We are going to try and campaign for a New Year number one and I would love to raise about £10,000.

"It (the song) will be available worldwide and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to charity.”