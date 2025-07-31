Former Falkirk town centre retail outlet earmarked for housing conversion
A former Falkirk town centre retail outlet and office facility could soon have residents living in it if plans are approved by the local authority.
Richard Furby lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on July 24, which was validated on Tuesday, July 29, looking for permission to alter, extend and change the use of the premises at 3 Bean Row, Falkirk.
Mr Furby hopes to form two houses.
The application will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.