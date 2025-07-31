Former Falkirk town centre retail outlet earmarked for housing conversion

By James Trimble
Published 31st Jul 2025, 08:36 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 08:36 BST
A former Falkirk town centre retail outlet and office facility could soon have residents living in it if plans are approved by the local authority.

Richard Furby lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on July 24, which was validated on Tuesday, July 29, looking for permission to alter, extend and change the use of the premises at 3 Bean Row, Falkirk.

Mr Furby hopes to form two houses.

The application will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
