Former Falkirk town centre retail outlet earmarked for housing conversion

A former Falkirk town centre retail outlet and office facility could soon have residents living in it if plans are approved by the local authority.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Furby lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on July 24, which was validated on Tuesday, July 29, looking for permission to alter, extend and change the use of the premises at 3 Bean Row, Falkirk.

Mr Furby hopes to form two houses.

The application will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper