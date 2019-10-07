Former Falkirk Thomas Cook staff will be on hand to advise customers

They may have lost their jobs and their premises but former members of staff at Falkirk’s Thomas Cook branch have not lost their professionalism or their commitment to their customers.

Around 9000 Thomas Cook employees in the UK were left jobless when the business failed to secure a last-ditch rescue deal. The long-established travel firm went into administration on September 23.

Now the Falkirk High Street team, who were forced to shut up shop last month when the firm folded, are going to offer their expertise to customers to help them claim back the cash for their axed holidays.

Former Falkirk branch manager Tom Nolan said: “Some of our customers may not be able to access the online forms so we will have our old team together at Costa Coffee in the Howgate Shopping Centre next week to help them.

“We have not got access to the equipment we had in our shop, but we can still give people one-to-one advice and help. We would like to have done it this week, but a few of the girls have part time jobs now and this is the first time we can all get together.”

The team, which includes Tom, Victoria, Cerysm Margaret, Kelly and Lauren, will make themselves available to anyone who needs their help at the Costa Coffee branch from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday, October 16.

From today Thomas Cook customers who had booked holidays with the stricken travel firm can now claim for a refund online.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, around 800,000 people had been due to take trips with the firm in the coming weeks and months and it will take up to 60 days for them to get their money back.

Those covered by the Air Travel Organiser’s Licence scheme (Atol) will be fully refunded.