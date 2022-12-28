News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Former Falkirk lawyer's office to become a home as plans get green light

A former town centre lawyer’s office is now to become a place for residents to live after plans lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of the premises were granted permission.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 8:50am

The application – agreed last week – was lodged on Tuesday, June 28 by Richie Winning, seeking to alter and change the use of the former Russel and Aitken building at 9 Cow Wynd, in Falkirk.

There have been plans to convert the historic former offices for residential use in the past.

Hide Ad

Back in 2018 developers VKRR sought planning permission from Falkirk Council to change the offices into flats.

A planning application has been granted to change the former offices into a house
Most Popular

Russel and Aitken, which subsequently departed for another location, had used the offices as a base to help them serve their clients for 200 years.

At the time a spokesperson for the firm said: “The building is just not fit for purpose any more. It was an emotional decision to make after all this time but it’s the right time to do it.

Hide Ad

“We are looking for somewhere more accessible."