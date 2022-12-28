Former Falkirk lawyer's office to become a home as plans get green light

The application – agreed last week – was lodged on Tuesday, June 28 by Richie Winning, seeking to alter and change the use of the former Russel and Aitken building at 9 Cow Wynd, in Falkirk.

There have been plans to convert the historic former offices for residential use in the past.

Back in 2018 developers VKRR sought planning permission from Falkirk Council to change the offices into flats.

A planning application has been granted to change the former offices into a house

Russel and Aitken, which subsequently departed for another location, had used the offices as a base to help them serve their clients for 200 years.

At the time a spokesperson for the firm said: “The building is just not fit for purpose any more. It was an emotional decision to make after all this time but it’s the right time to do it.

