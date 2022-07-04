Former Falkirk lawyer's office could become a home

A former town centre lawyer’s office could soon become a place for residents to live after plans were lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of the premises.

By James Trimble
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:55 pm

Applications lodged on Tuesday, June 28 by Richie Winning, seek to alter and change the use of the former Russel and Aitken building at 9 Cow Wynd, in Falkirk.

There have been plans to convert the historic former offices for residential use in the past.

Back in 2018 developers VKRR sought planning permission from Falkirk Council to change the offices into flats.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

An application has been lodged to change the former offices into a house

Russel and Aitken, which subsequently departed for another location, had used the offices as a base to help them serve their clients for 200 years.

Read More

Read More
Asda Grangemouth offers shopping discount if motorists fill up at store's petrol...

At the time a spokesperson for the firm said: “The building is just not fit for purpose any more. It was an emotional decision to make after all this time but it’s the right time to do it.

“We are looking for somewhere more accessible."

FalkirkFalkirk Council