Former Falkirk High Street opticians is the focal point for residential regeneration
The 19th century building at 104 High Street, Falkirk, which was home to Black and Lizars opticians until it closed down in 2019 is now
Black and Lizars Ltd lodged an application on May 11 for alterations and conversion of the commercial unit to form a flatted dwelling and planners granted permission on Tuesday, September 12.
According to the planning documents the project has been developed as part of Falkirk Council’s Town Centre Vacant Regeneration Fund Grant Scheme (TCVRFGS),
which assists building owners with under used and vacant upper floors within the town centre area and helps them address the issue of oversized commercial units at ground floor.
The scheme is part of the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund which is an investment to make town centres more diverse, sustainable, and successful in the face of changing and evolving retail patterns.