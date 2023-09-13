News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Former Falkirk High Street opticians is the focal point for residential regeneration

Falkirk Council planners have given the go ahead for a former town centre opticians to be turned into flats.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:24 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 19th century building at 104 High Street, Falkirk, which was home to Black and Lizars opticians until it closed down in 2019 is now

Black and Lizars Ltd lodged an application on May 11 for alterations and conversion of the commercial unit to form a flatted dwelling and planners granted permission on Tuesday, September 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the planning documents the project has been developed as part of Falkirk Council’s Town Centre Vacant Regeneration Fund Grant Scheme (TCVRFGS),

The building which once housed Black and Lizars optometrists is now to become flats (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The building which once housed Black and Lizars optometrists is now to become flats (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The building which once housed Black and Lizars optometrists is now to become flats (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

which assists building owners with under used and vacant upper floors within the town centre area and helps them address the issue of oversized commercial units at ground floor.

The scheme is part of the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund which is an investment to make town centres more diverse, sustainable, and successful in the face of changing and evolving retail patterns.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilFalkirkScottish Government