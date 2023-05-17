Former Falkirk High pupils recall the night they performed in Edinburgh for HM The Queen

The performance before Her Majesty and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh was part of the 1953 Coronation tour of Scotland by the newly-crowned monarch and was the culmination of a week-long run of a specially written show at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

This week the trio recalled the exciting time and reminisced about the rehearsals leading up to them taking to the stage nightly in front of hundreds of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elinor Milne, Elma Steel and Jessie Stirling were part of Falkirk High Former Pupils Dramatic Circle who had been invited to perform in the production, thanks to the reputation of the school’s acclaimed drama teacher, Duncan Clark.

Elma Steele, Jessie Stirling and Elinor Milne who performed The Masque of Edinburgh for the Queen in 1953.

Elma, nee Clark, explained: “it had been decided that there should be this production and it would be put on by Scottish Community Drama Association groups from across Edinburgh. But such was the esteem that Duncan Clark was held in, the FP Drama Circle was asked to perform in one of the scenes.

"The Masque of Edinburgh was written by very well-known writers, married couple Christine Orr and Robin Stark, and told the history of Scotland. We were in the scene which told of the history of Edinburgh Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember that I was one of the stones that speak and was dressed in a grey robe with grey paint on my face and arms. We were supposed to keep our eyes down but I must admit that the evening the Queen was present, my eyes may have flickered upwards.”

Elma, who went on to be a history teacher, later returning to Falkirk High as an assistant head, was a former pupil but Elinor, nee Johnston, and Jessie, nee McKee, were both still pupils and drafted in for the many parts in the production.

Members of the Falkirk High FP Drama Circle performing The Masque of Edinburgh in 1953.

Jessie, who used to run the Bygones antique shop in Falkirk, said: “It was very exciting. I was only a 13 year old schoolgirl at the time, playing one of the angels, and this was the most exciting thing that had ever happened to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production ran from June 22 to 27 in the capital’s landmark venue with the royal guests of honour attending on the Saturday evening.

Elinor, who went on to be a primary teacher in many Falkirk schools, latterly Comely Park, remembered the breath-taking sight of the Queen. “She work a pale pink dress with a big skirt and had a tiara – there were lots of sparkling diamonds. A very exciting event for a schoolgirl to be involved with.”

The friends recalled the performance of Donald Douglas in their scene, the last production he took part in with the FP Dramatic Circle before heading off to RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) in London and a very successful career on stage and screen, including most recently the role of Admiral Darcy, the father of Colin Firth’s character in the Bridge Jones films.

Acclaimed drama teacher Duncan Clark who directed the group for this special production

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in this show he was St Michael, the statue which hangs above the Shrine within Edinburgh Castle. “He was suspended above the stage and it was all very dramatic,” said Elma.

Elinor added: “He had this most wonderful voice that would grab your attention. But there were lots of special moments. The music which was played in the background throughout our scene was Elgar's Nimrod and it was wonderful. In fact, I want it played at my funeral!”

The performances were the culmination of three months of rehearsals and the trio said Duncan Clark would insist that no one could not leave each time they met until he was happy with their work.

Jessie, who now spends her time between her home in Polmont and her family in Australia, said: “We all felt very special to have been invited to take part but it was a lot of work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Front page of programme for the 1953 production of The Masque of Edinburgh

Despite all the rapturous applause every night when they performed, Elinor remembered one of her highlights was stopping for chips in Corstorphine on the return journey to Falkirk. “And despite the late nights, we still had to go into school the next day,” she said.