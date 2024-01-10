The chief executive of Edinburgh City Council, who has strong links to Falkirk, has announced he will step down from his role later this year.

Andrew Kerr confirmed he will retire in June in an email sent to councillors today (Wednesday)

He said his decision came as he turns 65 in March, having given “my working life to public service in one form or another” including nearly 20 years as chief executive of several councils across the UK.

Mr Kerr is a former pupil of Falkirk High School where he excelled at athletics, going on to be an international sprinter and gaining a bronze medal at the 1977 European Junior Championships in the 400m.

Andrew Kerr, chief executive of Edinburgh City Council. Pic: Contributed

Before joining Edinburgh in 2015 he had the top job at North Tyneside Council, Wiltshire Council, Cornwall Council and was also briefly the chief operating officer for Cardiff City Council from 2012 to 2013.

In 2021, he was awarded the OBE for services to the public sector in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.

The father-of-three said his decision was made as he wanted to “decided to devote more time to my family and my other interests including some of that time to the charities I am involved in”.

In a statement Mr Kerr said: “From my first job as an area leisure officer for Falkirk District Council in 1982, I have been hugely proud to dedicate my entire working life to local government and public service.

“I always said I wanted to finish my career here and it’s been an absolute privilege to work for this fantastic city, particularly during such a challenging and exciting time. I feel fortunate to have worked alongside such amazing colleagues providing vital services for the people of Edinburgh.”

His email continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and for the support of the council whilst I have been working in Edinburgh (nine years by the time I leave).

“It has been a privilege to work for this amazing city and I am lucky to have worked beside some amazing colleagues and dedicated members in pursuit of service to the people of Edinburgh.

“I give you my assurance that I will continue to give 100 per cent of my time, effort and experience on behalf this council till my retirement date.”

Mr Kerr’s last day working for the city council will be Friday, June 14.