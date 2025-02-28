Former Falkirk furniture store becomes base for local youth trust services

Go! Youth Trust lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 10 last year to change the use of the premises at 22 Bank Street, Falkirk from Class 1A – shops, financial and professionals services – to a Class 10, non-residential institution.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Wednesday, February 26.

According to the online planning documents the unit, last in use as a furniture stores, will now be used for youth services operated by Go! Youth Trust.