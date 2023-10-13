Former Falkirk DWP offices to be transformed into gym and treatment salon

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Engenda Group Ltd lodged an application to change the use of a section of Antonine House, Callendar Boulevard, Callendar Business Park, Falkirk on July 17 and planning officers granted permission on Wednesday, October 11.

The firm’s plans to use the second floor of Antonine House as individual rented offices with access to shared facilities was also certified as lawful by council officers.