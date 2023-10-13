News you can trust since 1845
Former Falkirk DWP offices to be transformed into gym and treatment salon

A building which was once a base for DWP workers is now about to see its offices transformed into a gym and a salon/treatment facility.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:10 BST
Engenda Group Ltd lodged an application to change the use of a section of Antonine House, Callendar Boulevard, Callendar Business Park, Falkirk on July 17 and planning officers granted permission on Wednesday, October 11.

The firm’s plans to use the second floor of Antonine House as individual rented offices with access to shared facilities was also certified as lawful by council officers.

