Former Falkirk Council education centre now base for group which helps combat addiction
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Thursday, April 10.
According to the online planning documents the building, which was constructed in 1846, has undergone many alterations internally and externally.
The category C listed building was most recently used by Falkirk Council as a Community Education Centre, but has now been purchased by Recovery Scotland, who wish to use the building as their main headquarters.
Recovery Scotland offer information, advice and support for people affected by addiction and mental health problems, providing community based recovery activities, recovery cafés, bespoke further education courses and individual support designed to help people on the road to recovery.
The organisation plan to transform the building into a a community education hub, where Recovery Scotland and various support and educational partner organisations can provide their services.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.