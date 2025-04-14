Former Falkirk Council education centre now base for group which helps combat addiction

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Recovery Scotland Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 13 last year looking for permission to alter and renovate Park Street Community Education Centre, in Park Street, Falkirk.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Thursday, April 10.

According to the online planning documents the building, which was constructed in 1846, has undergone many alterations internally and externally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The category C listed building was most recently used by Falkirk Council as a Community Education Centre, but has now been purchased by Recovery Scotland, who wish to use the building as their main headquarters.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Recovery Scotland offer information, advice and support for people affected by addiction and mental health problems, providing community based recovery activities, recovery cafés, bespoke further education courses and individual support designed to help people on the road to recovery.

The organisation plan to transform the building into a a community education hub, where Recovery Scotland and various support and educational partner organisations can provide their services.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilFalkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice