Former Falkirk area village pub's future as 'short term serviced accommodation'

A former village pub was once again the subject of a planning application looking to transform it into a form of living accommodation.

Elphinstone Inn Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 13 looking for permission to change the use of – and alter – the Elphinstone Inn, in High Street, Airth.

The online details state the applicant is looking to create four “flatted dwellings” at the premises for use as “short term serviced accommodation”.

Planning officers granted permission for the proposal on October 3.

Permission had been sought to alter the Elphinstone Inn, in Airth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Colin McMillan lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 7, 2024 to change the use and alter the Elphinstone Inn to create three flats.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for that particular proposal on June 21, 2024.

Those plans included the installation of new doors and windows and the formation of a parking area to the rear of the property with access to the High Street.

