Former Falkirk accountants office could become flat if plans pass muster

A former accountants office could soon be someone’s home sweet home if the premises owner is given the go ahead to make the switch.

Jason Risi lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, August 20 for listed building consent to alter and change the use of the former French Duncan accountants office at 39 Vicar Street, Falkirk to create a “flatted dwelling”.

The decision is expected to be taken on the proposal by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than October 19.