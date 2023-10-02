Former Denny woman Nan Henderson celebrates 100th birthday in Banknock care home
Agnes Henderson marked the milestone on Friday with a party in Bankview Care Home in Banknock, attended by four generations of her family, along with friends and residents.
Born at the family home in Denny on September 29, 1923, Agnes lived in the town all her life. She originally stayed at a cottage on Broad Street, East Borland, before moving to Bulloch Crescent.
One of seven children and a twin, Agnes, better known to many as Nan, and her twin sister Helen were nurses during the Second World War. Her elder sister Cathie Hunter was a teacher at Denny Primary School for over 30 years.
In 1949 she married Alec Henderson, who went on to manage the Co-op stores in Stenhousemuir and Falkirk.
The couple had two sons, Roy and Alan, with the family now including four grandchildren – Michael, Mark, Laura and Juliet - and three great grandchildren - Ryan, Harry and Maria.
Nan was an active member of Denovan Church then Denny Parish Church.
An accomplished cook and baker, her homemade soup was a much-loved treat for all those who enjoyed it.
She and Alec used to love spending their time up at their caravan in Kenmore with their beloved dog Ben. But she also like nothing better than spending time surrounded by her family.
Alan and Roy said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Bankview Care Home for making Nan’s birthday such a special celebration, as well as family and friends for their lovely cards and gifts.”