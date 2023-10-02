Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Agnes Henderson marked the milestone on Friday with a party in Bankview Care Home in Banknock, attended by four generations of her family, along with friends and residents.

Born at the family home in Denny on September 29, 1923, Agnes lived in the town all her life. She originally stayed at a cottage on Broad Street, East Borland, before moving to Bulloch Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of seven children and a twin, Agnes, better known to many as Nan, and her twin sister Helen were nurses during the Second World War. Her elder sister Cathie Hunter was a teacher at Denny Primary School for over 30 years.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agnes Henderson, better known as Nan, celebrated her 100th birthday on September 29. Pic: Michael Gillen

In 1949 she married Alec Henderson, who went on to manage the Co-op stores in Stenhousemuir and Falkirk.

The couple had two sons, Roy and Alan, with the family now including four grandchildren – Michael, Mark, Laura and Juliet - and three great grandchildren - Ryan, Harry and Maria.

Nan was an active member of Denovan Church then Denny Parish Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An accomplished cook and baker, her homemade soup was a much-loved treat for all those who enjoyed it.

Family join in the celebrations for Nan Henderson's 100th birthday. Pic: Michael Gillen

She and Alec used to love spending their time up at their caravan in Kenmore with their beloved dog Ben. But she also like nothing better than spending time surrounded by her family.