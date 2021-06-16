Former Denny High School pupil gains trainee place at Falkirk law firm

Lesley Anderson Law took the decision to bring “homegrown talent” Rachel Ferguson on board after being impressed by the 22-year-old during various work experience stints.

Having graduated with a first-class honours degree in law from the University of Strathclyde, Rachel is relishing starting her new role in July.

The Bonnybridge woman, who began her studies in 2016, said: “I’m very excited.

From left: New Lesley Anderson Law trainee and former Denny High School pupil Rachel Ferguson; Lesley Anderson, owner; and Claire Binnie, PA. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“I’ve done work experience there for a few years, working as a legal secretary.

“It’s family law they do and it was an area that stood out to me – helping people through important matters that affect their lives. It’s quite direct in that regard.

“In the last year the studying was predominantly all online. It was difficult but quite good once you’d adjusted and got used to the technology.

“I just want to qualify, be successful and do a job that I’m passionate about. I’m the first to study law and the first to go to university in my family.

“Thank you very much to Lesley Anderson Law. I’m really looking forward to joining the team. I think it’ll be a good learning experience.”

The Manse Place-based firm was opened in the town in January 2019 by owner and director Lesley Anderson, herself an alumni of Denny High School.

Fellow Bonnybridge-born lawyer Lesley is thrilled with the firm’s latest recruit.

She said: “We’re very excited to have Rachel come on board.

“Rachel is hard-working and a homegrown talent. She first got in touch to ask if she could shadow me at court a few years ago, then she started to cover when [assistant] Claire Binnie was on holiday.

“She worked really hard and got her diploma. I wasn’t looking for a trainee and had to consider very carefully whether I could offer a job.

“In normal circumstances, Rachel would’ve been picked up by an Edinburgh firm because she got a first-class degree but, with Covid, it’s been really difficult for her to get a job.

“She’s going to be a brilliant addition to the team. Everybody’s really excited Rachel’s coming to work here and it’s great to give someone local an opportunity – she’s just a superstar.”

