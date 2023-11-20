Former Bonnybridge meat processing factory site becomes veterinary surgery

A former meat processing plant used by butchers Malcolm Allan and Sons has been given the go ahead by council planners to become a veterinary practice.

AG Vets lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 12 to demolish the existing meat processing factory at 45 to 51 Main Street, Bonnybridge and construct a new veterinary facility.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, November 17.

According to the planning statements attached to the online application, the existing site is vacant and has not been used for several years.

The documents stated: “The new facility will enable the veterinary practice to grow and provide a better service to its current clientele and their animals. The current

property they work from is rented and therefore does not provide a long-term solution/security to the business.