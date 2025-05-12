Former Bo'ness school secretary turns 100 - but who would guess her wartime secret work

A woman who spent the war years taking down top secret messages from the French Resistance has celebrated her 100th birthday – the day after VE Day 80.

Gertrude Roy, who is known as Trudy, was in the TS Signal Corps and, due to her impeccable typing skills picked up at school in Edinburgh, was stationed at a listening station in Yorkshire.

Guarded by American soldiers, Trudy and her comrades would spend 12 hour shifts taking down the coded messages which would then be given to dispatch riders who took them to Bletchley Park, the Allied code-breaking centre near Milton Keynes.

Daughter Linda Owens said it was only after the war that her mum found out more about what she had been involved in as at the time it was all top secret.

Several generations turned out for the100th birthday of Gertrude Roy on May 9. Pic: Michael Gillen

Trudy was born in Edinburgh on May 9, 1925 and raised in Newhaven where her dad was a docker.

She was the only child of Elizabeth and James Carson, but much later in life discovered she had been born Gertrude Lamb and had been adopted as the Carson’s only child.

It was a tough existence as her father was often ill and unable to work. The family had no cooking facilities and only access to an outside toilet. Trudy recalled often taking rice to the bakers on her way to school and picking it up after it had been cooked at the end of the day.

She attended what was Victoria Primary in Newhaven and is now an art studio and was academic enough to be given a place at Leith Academy. But although aged only 11, Trudy had already made up her mind that she wanted to learn secretarial studies and chose to go to what was Bellevue but is now Drummond High. However, she was only there two years before schools were closed due to wartime bombing.

Gertrude Roy celebrating her 100th birthday in Barleystone Care Home. Pic: Michael Gillen

On leaving school her first job was with the Co-op but, despite not being able to produce her birth certificate, she was determined to join up. This led to her time at Forest Moor listening station where she was involved in the important work.

Linda said: “Mum lived in a Nissan hut and would spend 12 hours at a time typing up these messages being received. She made lots of good friends that she kept in touch with for years after the war.”

In recent years Trudy received a commendation from then prime minister David Cameron for her war work, as well as joining veterans who received the Freedom of Falkirk.

Trudy met her lifelong companion James Roy when both were catching a bus to visit friends and relatives with romance blossoming and a wedding in 1947. After the ceremony the couple and their two witnesses went to see the ballet Swan Lake before returning home for a steak pie.

Like so many couples of that time, they had to make do with whatever accommodation they could find and there first house was next to a bing. Sadly, they lost their first child, aged only ten months and Linda believes the conditions at the time probably didn’t help the little one. But when James got a job with BP in Grangemouth, the couple were given a house in the town’s Albert Avenue.

They were later to move to Borrowstoun Cottage in Bo’ness which was a renovation project for the couple. Here they raised son James and daughter Linda.

Trudy would later work as the secretary at both Kinneil and Bo’ness Public School.

She loved ballroom dancing and danced until she was 94 with the Greenpark Sequence Dancers in Polmont.

Sadly ill health in recent years means Trudy now lives in Barleystone Care Home in Wesquarter where on her birthday the family held a small birthday party for her.

She has four granddaughters – Jill, Kate, Heather and Morven, and two great-grandaughters, ten-year-old Trudy and Nina, eight.

Linda said her mum’s long life is most definitely down to her strong will which allowed her to cope with all situations she faced.