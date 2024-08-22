Former ambulance colleagues pay tribute to Polmont's Peter Thomson who worked for the service for 44 years

Peter Thomson, who worked for the Scottish Ambulance Service for 44 years, has passed away, aged 81.

Colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service were among those to pay their respects to Polmont man Peter Thomson this week.

Peter Thomson sadly passed away, aged 81, on August 7, 2024.

The father-of-two had spent 44 years working for the ambulance service before he retired in 2010, and as a mark of respect his funeral cortege was given a three ambulance escort reflecting some of his roles during his lengthy career.

Peter was born and brought up in Laurieston, before he moved to Anderson Park, Polmont with his late wife Isobel.

A three ambulance escort was part of Peter's funeral cortege on Wednesday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The couple brought up their two daughters, Mhairi and Kirsteen, in the town.

He worked in a box factory for three years after school before he joined the ambulance service in 1965.

He continued to work for the service until he retired.

On joining the service, Peter worked with accident and out-patients for the first three years before spending the next 20 as a controller.

Daughter Mhairi Taylor said: “Dad was Scottish Ambulance through and through.

"He started off as an ambulance driver, then he was a district ambulance officer. He was a controller. He did the rapid response.

"He took semi retirement and he went back and worked for patient transport.”

Away from the day job, Peter was involved in volunteering for St Andrews First Aid for many years.

He first trained in first aid when he was just 15.

In his volunteering role he provided first aid cover at Falkirk Ice Rink as well as at Falkirk FC’s home matches for over 20 years.

He also taught first aid courses for many local organisations including the Boys’ Brigade.

Over the years he was a member at Polmont Old Parish Church taking on roles including Sunday School teacher and Elder.

Mhairi added: “He was a good man. He would do anything for anyone, he had a heart of gold.”

Peter is survived by his daughters, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.