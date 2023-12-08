Never mind just admiring one wee tree, there were 78 to explore at the weekend in St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by the church’s fellowship leader Margaret Johnston, the Festival of Trees has been a much anticipated event on the local calendar since it was first introduced back in 2017.

This year, some 78 trees were set up last Wednesday – delivered as usual by Kevin Byle of EJ Gardening Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And from 10am to 10pm on Thursday hundreds of people from countless organisations in the town, as well as schools and nurseries, descended on the pews to decorate the tree allocated to them.

Aerial view down onto the incredible festive display on show at St Michael's Parish Church. (Pics: Martin Brown)

The display was then open to the public from Friday to Sunday, paying £5 per person or £10 per family. The proceeds, along with the hot chocolate stand funds, will be donated to Quiet Waters, which provides listening and support services from its base in Camelon, Falkirk.

Margaret was delighted with this year’s display and the number of visitors.

She said: “All of the town’s organisations get involved – from the local schools to youth organisations, community groups to clubs and bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would take too much space to name them all here but they all loved decorating their tree and really enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit.

Even Santa made an appearance at the weekend, delighting all ages.

“We had more than 3000 people through the doors over the course of the weekend and all the hard work paid off, as everyone was delighted with this year’s display.”

The church service took place as normal on Sunday, with the trees adding a lovely festive touch to the occasion.

Margaret added: “We'd like to thank to everyone who supported this year’s event – all those who decorated the trees and all the visitors who came along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A big thanks must also go to the church volunteers who helped set up the trees.

Visitors were treated to some festive tunes thanks to these musicians.

“We’re still totting up the figures but we’re delighted that so many people came along, once again, to support the event. It’s a real community effort and it seems to appeal to people of all ages.”