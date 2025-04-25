For the teams when they are changing: New council pavilions available to Falkirk area groups
Larbert’s Russell Park now features a new, fully equipped sports pavilion, which is available to use by any interested groups through Community Asset Transfer (CAT).
Part of a £1.2 million investment by Falkirk Council, the new facility is one of seven new pavilions that have been installed across the Falkirk area, each featuring including home and away changing rooms, accessible toilets, showers, a space for referees, and secure storage.
While Russell Park’s pavilion has not yet been taken on, other clubs have submitted an “expression of interest” for one of the other new buildings – and users of the facilities are already seeing the benefits.
The local authority is keen to hear from groups – particularly sports clubs – who could bring Russell Park’s pavilion into regular community use and, with the current football season shortly coming to a close, now is the ideal time to start discussions about a potential transfer to strengthen the squad.
Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council and portfolio holder for sport and leisure, said: “These new pavilions were designed with community use in mind, welcoming spaces that provide teams and groups with a safe, warm base, especially during colder months.
“Through Community Asset Transfer, local organisations can now manage these first-class facilities, creating a real sense of professionalism, pride, and a positive impact for players, families, and the wider community.”
To find out more about taking on the pavilion at Russell Park, contact [email protected].
