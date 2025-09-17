For reel: Youngsters can take part in new Highland dance class in Falkirk area

Local youngsters can fully fling themselves into learning the art of Scotland’s national dance when a new class opens its doors next month.

Highland dancing school “Dannsa Gu Bràth” begins classes at Maddiston Community Education Centre from Wednesday, October 1, which are open to children aged 4 and over, with the first class free for new dancers.

Led by experienced teacher and champion dancer Chloe McClean, the school already runs successful classes in the East Lothian area.

Pupils regularly take part in competitions, performances, and travel abroad to share Scottish culture with other countries.

The new Highland dancing class opens its doors in Maddiston from October 1 (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)

Two of the school’s dancers are currently ranked in the top 20 in the world and hold championship titles across Scotland, Ireland, and the USA.

Chloe said: “Highland dancing is a brilliant way for kids to build confidence, make friends, and have fun while keeping fit. We can’t wait to welcome new families in Falkirk.”

Visit the website for more information more information.

