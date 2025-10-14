Footpath work means no parking on Falkirk street until Halloween

Work to reconstruct a footpath means parking will be out of the question on a public street for the rest of the month.

Falkirk Council, under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, is temporarily prohibiting waiting on the north side of Westquarter Avenue, in Westquarter, from a point 23 metres east of the Westquarter Primary School boundary line, for 30 metres.

The ban will be in place until 5pm on Friday, October 31 to enable the footway to be repaired.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.