Football tournament held by Carmuirs Primary in memory of much-loved teacher Linda Weir

Members of the school's Macdonald House were the first winners of the Linda Weir Memorial Football Award at the interhouse football tournament. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The first winners of an interhouse football tournament in memory of a much-loved Carmuirs Primary teacher have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament, established in memory of Linda Weir, the school’s longest serving staff member who sadly passed away last summer, took place recently with teams from each house taking part.

And the winners for this year were Macdonald House.

Shirley Anne Clubb, principal teacher at Carmuirs, said Mrs Weir was “a very loved and long standing member of the Carmuirs family” who had worked at the school for 24 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal teacher Shirley Anne Clubb with the Macdonald House captains.

She said: “Linda supported, guided and helped so many children and families throughout her career, many of whom she kept in touch with and built lasting relationships years after they had moved on.

"The school were left devastated last year when she passed away and are still grieving the huge loss to the Carmuirs community.

"We knew we wanted to keep her legacy alive and ensure she was forever remembered as a vital part of Carmuirs Primary.

"Linda loved football so it was naturally fitting that an interhouse football tournament be set up in her name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were overwhelmingly grateful and humbled when former pupil Andy Grimshaw and his company A+ Glazing Solutions kindly offered to donate a trophy in memory of Mrs Weir.

"Andy and his family had so many fond memories of Linda and her support whilst he and his sister attended Carmuirs, and wanted her memory to live on."

Camelon Juniors allowed the school to use their pitch for the tournament, and the winning house was announced in the school playground in front of parents and carers.

Mrs Clubb said it was “a great success”. She added: “Members of Mrs Weir’s family joined us for the event, including her parents, husband and her little boy. The family donated engraved medals for every child in the winning house and also donated a football themed pencil for every child in the school as a keepsake for the event.

"Linda’s family were comforted by the enthusiasm of the children and the warmness with which they remembered the wonderful teacher and person that Linda was.”