Football club get the nod to build new facilities in Denny
A football club had been looking for permission to kick off construction of its new changing and club facilities.
By James Trimble
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 9:13am
Dunipace Juniors Football Club lodged an application with Falkirk Council – which was validated in August – to construct the new replacement facilities at the Dunipace Juniors Football Ground, Westfield Park, Town House Street, Denny and permission has now been granted.
According to the planning documents from Grant Murray Architects, the development will include a hospitality unit, toilet unit, snacks unit with toilets, dugouts and an outdoor seating area.