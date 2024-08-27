Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local business owner has come up with a unique way to raise funds for Bo’ness Car 4U.

Founded in 2020, in the last four years the charity has transferred scores of cancer patients to and from appointments around the central belt – free of charge.

Nicola Watt, who opened The Foot Spa in South Street in October 2022, learned of the charity’s work via one of the founding members, Maria Ford, who is also a client.

The 40-year-old mum, who is originally from Midlothian but moved to Bo’ness 10 years ago, feared she herself would need to call on Bo’ness Car 4U’s services.

Despite getting the all-clear, Nicola Watt wanted to support Bo'ness Car 4U.

In January this year, she had a number of tests after finding blood in her stool; with her uncle having recently had a terminal diagnosis for bowel cancer, Nicola wasn’t taking any chances.

It took three months for her to receive the all clear from those tests – 12 long weeks in which the now single mum spent her time worrying about how she would manage to get to and from appointments, while also looking after her business and her eight-year-old daughter Amelie.

It also reminded her of the last time she needed to seek support from a charity; on December 31, 2019, her daughter Quinn was born but sadly passed away.

With the pandemic lockdowns in 2020, Nicola found solace and support from the charity Sands, receiving counselling to help her with the loss of her daughter.

Nicola, with Val Ferguson and Maria Ford from Bo'ness Car4U, hopes customers and passersby alike will support the fundraiser. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

She said: “I’m really close to my mum and two sisters but they still live in Midlothian and, with the lockdowns, I felt very isolated. That’s where Sands came in – it was a lifeline, offering zoom counselling and therapy.”

Nicola never forgot the support she received. A mobile podiatrist for 17 years, she decided to set up The Foot Spa in Bo’ness which opened in October 2022. Joining forces with Sarah McMartin who runs No. 1 Skin from the same premises, the pair raised £550 for Sands on their opening day.

While Nicola luckily did not need to call on Bo’ness Car 4U, she decided she wanted to help the charity.

And on Friday, with the support of fundraiser Maria Ford and publicity officer Val Ferguson, Nicola launched her latest fundraiser.

A board containing 400 squares is now prominently in place at The Foot Spa, offering customers and passersby the chance to win a series of prizes – by picking a numbered square of their choice for £10.

Nicola said: “In the three months I was waiting for results, I'd given a lot of thought to charity and how much I’d already been supported by Sands.

“I knew about Bo'ness Car 4U as Maria is a client and other customers have also used the service or volunteer for them.

“It was a relief to me that there was going to be some help out there for me should I need it and that thought honestly gave me peace of mind to sleep at night.

“Bo’ness Car 4U is an incredible charity and, while I didn’t in the end need its services, I wanted to do something to help sustain the wonderful work it does for the people of Bo'ness.

“Between running the business and looking after Amelie, I don’t have free time to donate but I spoke to Maria and we came up with the idea for the board.

“The plan is to sell squares until the October school holidays and do the draw for the prizes shortly thereafter. Even if we can sell half of the squares, that would bring in £2000.”

First prize is nine foot treatments at The Foot Spa, priced at £50 each; second prize is a consultation and express facial at No 1 Skin, worth £60 and third prize is a case of six bottles of spirits and wine.

Nicola added: “The first prize is nine vouchers so the winner can gift them or treat themselves, with one year to redeem.

“People in Bo’ness have been so supportive since we launched so we hope customers and passers-by will pop in and try their luck.”