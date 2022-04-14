Food Train steams into Falkirk district to help older people stay in their homes

Food Train has got off to a flying start in the area as it rolls out its home shopping and delivery service, as well as household support, meal sharing and befriending schemes.

It was commissioned by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) to help residents aged 65 and over to live better lives in their own homes.

The official launch of the charity’s operations took this week where it was highlighted that since December volunteers have completed 183 shopping deliveries, four older people have been matched with a befriender, three have benefited from the At Home support service and 48 meals have been shared as part of the Meal Makers project, where people are paired with volunteer cooks who prepare them a meal.

Stephanie Todd, co-ordinator with Food Train

Food Train is also heavily involved with the Forth Valley Home from Hospital Partnership while regular social groups will soon be launched, with outings being planned.

Meanwhile, screening for signs of malnutrition among Food Train members is due to start later this month.

The official launch was held at the Morrisons store in Hope Street, Falkirk, where volunteers collect members’ groceries every week.

The event included the cutting of a cake by Morrisons store manager Nairn Diver and Leader of Falkirk Council Cecil Meiklejohn, with Food Train Falkirk Regional Manager Amanda Gray and Morrison’s Community Champion Charlotte Counsell on hand to speak to customers about the initiative.

Amanda said: “We know that there’s a real need for the services we provide and we’ve had a fantastic start to Food Train in Falkirk.

“The response across the community has been really positive, as our official launch event has highlighted. We’ve recruited a great group of volunteers who are already making life better for older people.

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to thank everyone for their support so far as we use our official launch to shift awareness of our work up a gear.”

Martin Thom, Head of Integration at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Food Train’s proactive approach has quickly established the team as a valuable partner within the community. Commissioned as part of our response and recovery from the pandemic, the new service has helped people in Falkirk to continue to live independently whilst supported within their own homes.

“We are thankful for the effort and support from Food Train. Their team of volunteers join a strong local third sector community in Falkirk, who are already working hard to improve the lives of people with a friendly face and household support.”

Food Train, whose local operations are based at Castle Laurie Works, Bankside, is highly acclaimed for its work to tackle malnutrition and loneliness among older people and already operates in ten other Scottish local authority regions. It has responded to unprecedented demand since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.