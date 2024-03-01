Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the hardships brought by the lockdown have ebbed, demand for access to food is still high because of the cost of living crisis.

The SNP group has now questioned whether the council is doing enough to help the network provide food as it prepares for full charitable status.

The Food Network is a range of voluntary groups which provides cooked meals and fresh food through community fridge/pantry set-ups. It has been funded by council grants since 2020 and provided thousands of meals and food parcels across the county.

Network first launched on the cusp of the Covid pandemic.

SNP group leader Councillor Janet Campbell said the extra funding provided by the council last year ends in March.

She told a meeting of the Executive that the £150,000 provided to support the transition to become a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) “doesn’t appear it will be used for securing and or to actually purchase and distribute food.”

Nahid Hanif, the council’s anti-poverty manager, said funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund had also been secured by the council and money would be available for the purchase of food. Additional funding of around £50,000 has also been secured through the Whole Family Well-Being Fund.

She told the meeting: “The Network is providing a valuable service in reducing food waste and with the ongoing cost of living crisis it is supporting low income households to access good quality nutritious food on an ongoing basis.”

In her report to the Executive Ms Hanif said there was a total budget for the Food Network between April 2023 and March 2025 of £450,000.

Councillor Campbell suggested that the funding “does not seem like a huge amount of money to carry out the actual work required, given that part of that money is to transfer to a SCIO.”

Patrick Welsh, the council’s finance director, said: “As Nahid has said there has been discussions with the Food Network around the level of funding required up to the point where it will be able to transition to a SCIO, so the value of funding provided for 24/25 is consistent with what they have assessed as being required over that period.”

The West Lothian Food Network was formed in Spring 2020 with 24 organisations. WLFN is a coalition of charities, community groups and social enterprises.

At one point, mainly due to the pandemic, the network comprised 47 community sector organisations. There are now 19 active members.

An application for SCIO status was made this month with a decision expected within six months.

Alan McCloskey, Voluntary Sector Gateway chief executive, said: “The Network very much welcomes the additional monies provided via West Lothian Council. Too many people are trapped by poverty and find themselves unable to meet one of their most basic needs – food.

“By working together in West Lothian, we can help support those most in need.”