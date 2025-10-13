Food, fun and friendship the order of the day at Falkirk school event
Wallacestone Primary School’s P5 class welcomed visitors from Food Train Falkirk – a charity which supports people aged over 65 living independently – for a social event at the Braemar Drive, Brightons school on Wednesday, October 8, which aimed to build connections between different generations.
The pupils and guests enjoyed playing a variety of games and pursuits – including Battleships, Snakes and Ladders and various cards games – before sitting down to share lunch together with plenty of laughter and conversation filling the room.
The impressed visitors thoroughly enjoyed the event and afterwards praised the children for their lovely manners and the impeccable way they had represented their school.
As well as organising social events, Falkirk Food Train operates a shopping delivery service which ensures people have access to fresh and affordable groceries.
