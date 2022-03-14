Food for thought at South Queensferry toddler group

Edinburgh Community Food visited the toddlers group.

Shona Hossack from the group said: “We had Jo Howie and Karen Miller, Food and Health Development Officers from Edinburgh Community Food visit us.

“They chatted with the parents about healthy eating, how it can effect children moods and behavioural issues and the importance of teeth hygiene, Children were given a small toothbrush pack to take home.”