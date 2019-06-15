Fluffy is seeking the quiet life

Pure black, gorgeous wee cat Fluffy is around four years, loves to head butt (affectionately) and enjoys plenty of attention.

She would like a forever home with a safe enclosed garden for her to potter around, but cannot live with either other cats or dogs.

Before she was taken into the care of West Lothian Cats Protection she was used to a quiet life as the only pet in the house.

But she is an outdoor cat, and a garden or back court area could be an advantage.

If you could be interested in giving her a new start phone 01506 298107 or get in touch with Cats Protection at www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged.