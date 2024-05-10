Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flotilla of canal boats, e-boats, canoes and paddleboards, with a backdrop of bagpipes, signalled the opening of Winchburgh Marina on Friday.

Around 500 people, including 250 pupils from four local schools, turned out for the big event.

Graham Campbell, Winchburgh Community Council chairman, said: “This is the latest piece in the puzzle towards creating a town with character and personality with features that enable a great quality of life.

“Winchburgh is so well-placed in terms of links to road, cycleways and the Union Canal, and the new marina is a great addition to all the amazing development taking place here.”

Some 500 people turned out for the grand opening of the marina in Winchburgh on Friday, including 250 pupils from four local schools.

Mandy Baird, a local resident, added: “I was seriously sceptical 20 years ago about such an ambitious project becoming a reality but I’m happy to eat my words.”

The marina, overlooked by apartments, marks the latest milestone in the growth of Winchburgh and lies adjacent to an emerging town centre that is already home to a Sainsburys hubstore.

Further housing will flank the facility, with plans for leisure units earmarked for restaurants, cafés and facilities for Scottish Canals. Winchburgh Developments Ltd worked with Scottish Canals to develop the facility, which can accommodate up to 20 narrowboats for tourists and residential berths, with plans for a further 29 moorings along the canal.

John Hamilton, CEO of Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: “This marks a major milestone in the sustainable and sensitive development of Winchburgh and it gives me great pleasure to handover the completed marina to Scottish Canals.

Aerial shot of the marina gives a bird's eye view of the facilities.

“It will, I’m sure, prove to be not only a major asset to people here but, we hope, a significant draw to those considering moving to be a part of this exciting community.

“So far, we are proud to have created an 85-acre community park, major motorway link, new retail spaces, and to have played a part in the realisation of a state-of-the-art three-school education campus, all while attracting developers to create a range of exciting homes for our new residents.”

John Paterson, Scottish Canals’ chief executive officer, added: “We’re delighted to take occupancy of Winchburgh Marina, this latest addition to Scottish Canals’ growing moorings portfolio.

“Winchburgh Marina is a fantastic example of how we are making the most of Scotland’s canals, through working with partners across the public, third and private sectors we’re able to offer new opportunities for those living on or near water.

“We’re excited to work with Winchburgh Developments Limited, our passionate boating community on the Union Canal and the community to create a vibrant hub for people to live, work and enjoy for the long term.

“I’d encourage anyone who has ever had a fleeting thought about living on water, starting a business on the canal or ditching a caravan for a canal boat to get in touch with our moorings team.”