Back in bloom is the eye-catching floral clock at the entrance to Dollar Park.

This is the sixth year that the clock has been planted in the Falkirk park having moved from its previous position next to the former Westbank Clinic close to the town centre.

The local community help fundraise for installing the clock in its new home after the project was launched by the Rotary Club of Falkirk, Friends of Dollar Park, the Cyrenians and Falkirk Council justice services.

This year it recognises the tenth anniversary of The Kelpies and once again has been designed by Les Pryde, the chair of Friends of Dollar Park and former employee of Falkirk Council’s parks department. Months of preparation go in to designing and selecting plants for the clock.

The planting was carried out by the unpaid work team as part of the council’s justice service