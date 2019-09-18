Flooding on Falkirk path could become ice danger as winter approaches

Residents fear an almost constant flow of water at the top of a steep path in Falkirk could form a dangerously slippery slope as the weather becomes frosty.

There has reportedly been a problem with water cascading down the pathway in Blinkbonny Park, near Glenochil Road, for three years now and, in past winter months, it has seen at least one elderly dog walker slipping and taking a nasty tumble as the water – which cascades all the way down to Gartcows Road at the bottom of the slope – turned into sheet ice.

Lynne Dawson, who lives in nearby Well Road, believes the flooding became an issue after Electrification improvement work was carried out on the nearby railway. Now access to her own home is being steadily eroded due to the flood waters – which become a deluge in heavy rainfall and resemble the flow of a burst water main, even when it has not rained for a number of days.

“I think the work may have dislodged the water table,” said Lynne. “I contacted Network Rail, Scottish Canals and Falkirk Council about it, but none of them seem able to do anything.

“This path is well used by pupils from Falkirk High and Bantaskin Primary School as well as dog walkers. The weather is getting colder and it’s only a matter of time before this turns to sheet ice again.”

Scottish Canals told Lynne the water is not coming from the nearby canal at the top of the slope.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of this issue, which could be linked to previous railway improvement works. We have raised the issue with Network Rail for further investigation and will continue to liaise with their drainage teams.

“We will also consider what further action may be required to protect the footpath from excessive surface water in the future.”

The council’s website advises people to call the flood prevention team on (01324) 501029/504994 if the source of flooding is a burn, river, or drainage ditch. If the flood comes from a sewer or a water supply burst then Scottish Water should be contacted.