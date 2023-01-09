Flooding fears put a damper on firm's plans to build houses in Grangemouth

Stephen Rae Developments Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 9, 2019, seeking planning permission in principle to develop land for residential purposes at a site to the south east Of 49 Bo'ness Road Bo'ness Road Grangemouth.

The application was refused in principle by officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, January 6, due to the fact it was contrary to local development plans and no flood risk assessment had been carried out, providing details of how potential flood risk could be managed.

Council planners stated: “This application seeks planning permission in principle for the development of land for residential purposes at an existing vacant plot within the boundaries of Grangemouth town centre.

Falkirk Council refused to grant permission for the development plans

"The plot is located on the corner of Bo'ness Road and South Shore Road and is located to the immediate west of the Grange Burn. The proposal represents an unacceptable form of development which is contrary to the terms of the Falkirk Local Development Plan 2.

"There are no material considerations that would justify a grant of planning permission in principle in this instance. The application site is identified as being at risk of flooding and no adequate Flood Risk Assessment has been provided for assessment.

